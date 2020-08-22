UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Slams India For 'state Terrorism' In Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Pakistan slams India for 'state terrorism' in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan has urged the world community to prosecute Indian civil and military personnel for "the worst form of state terrorism" perpetrated against the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

"Over 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives, 22,000 women widowed and raped and hundreds of thousands of children martyred by the India," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, marked globally on Aug. 21.

"The international community should seek to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity," he added.

Ambassador Akram issued the statement on Friday, as the United Nations marked the Day with a virtual commemoration.

India placed Jammu and Kashmir under a military lockdown on Aug.

5, 2019, after revoking the disputed state's special autonomous status and splitting it into two union territories.

The Pakistani envoy condemned India for imprisoning political leaders, abducting and torturing 13,000 Kashmiri youth, brutally suppressing peaceful protestors; inflicting collective punishments and killings in extra-judicial encounters.

"These innocent Kashmiri victims of terrorism demand justice from the international community of the worst state terrorism perpetrated by the India." Emphasizing that Pakistan was one of the worst victims of the terrorism, Ambassador Akram said, "We have lost over 70,000 precious lives and suffered economic losses in billions of Dollars.

"We salute and honour our brave soldiers, law enforcement officials and innocent civilians who paid the ultimate price to defend Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Price Women 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

8 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

9 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

9 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

9 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.