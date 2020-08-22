Pakistan slams India for 'state terrorism' in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan has urged the world community to prosecute Indian civil and military personnel for "the worst form of state terrorism" perpetrated against the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

"Over 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives, 22,000 women widowed and raped and hundreds of thousands of children martyred by the India," Ambassador Munir Akram said in a statement on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, marked globally on Aug. 21.

"The international community should seek to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism, war crimes and crimes against humanity," he added.

Ambassador Akram issued the statement on Friday, as the United Nations marked the Day with a virtual commemoration.

India placed Jammu and Kashmir under a military lockdown on Aug.

5, 2019, after revoking the disputed state's special autonomous status and splitting it into two union territories.

The Pakistani envoy condemned India for imprisoning political leaders, abducting and torturing 13,000 Kashmiri youth, brutally suppressing peaceful protestors; inflicting collective punishments and killings in extra-judicial encounters.

"These innocent Kashmiri victims of terrorism demand justice from the international community of the worst state terrorism perpetrated by the India." Emphasizing that Pakistan was one of the worst victims of the terrorism, Ambassador Akram said, "We have lost over 70,000 precious lives and suffered economic losses in billions of Dollars.

"We salute and honour our brave soldiers, law enforcement officials and innocent civilians who paid the ultimate price to defend Pakistan."