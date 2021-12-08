Pakistan sniff victory in Bangladesh Test after Mushfiqur run-out

Dhaka, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan were four wickets from winning the second Test against Bangladesh after ending the resistance of Mushfiqur Rahim in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur put two decent partnerships together, with Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, before an uncanny run-out on the stroke of tea on the fifth day.

Mushfiqur made 48 as hosts Bangladesh struggled to 146-6 in their second innings at the break, still needing 66 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Shakib Al Hasan, who put on 49 runs with Mushfiqur for the sixth wicket, remained their last hope with 24 not out at the break.

Liton earlier made 45 runs and put on 73 for the fifth wicket to defy Pakistan's attack, before he was dismissed by Sajid Khan, who added to his 8-42 in the first innings.

After bowling out Bangladesh for a measly 87 runs in the first innings, the side's lowest total on home soil, Pakistan were hoping for a quick kill after enforcing the follow-on.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets in the morning session for the tourists, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 25-4 in their second innings, before Liton and Mushfiqur came up with resistance.

Shakib also showed some aggression, hitting Hasan for three fours off consecutive deliveries to raise Bangladesh's hopes of salvaging a draw.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.