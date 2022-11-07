UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Speaking For G77/China, Hails Adoption By COP27 Of Its Proposed 'loss And Damage' Agenda Item

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, hails adoption by COP27 of its proposed 'loss and damage' agenda item

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The UN Climate Summit opened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, with an agreement to discuss "loss and damage", meaning compensating developing nations for mounting damage linked to climate change, placing the controversial topic on its agenda for the first time.

The agenda item "Matters relating to funding arrangements for loss and damage", was proposed by Pakistan, on behalf of the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China, during inter-sessional work at Bonn, Germany, in June this year.

After prolonged negotiations spread over several months, an agreement was reached at a hectic session of the conference Saturday night. Subsequently, the agenda item was adopted with consensus on Sunday at the conference's plenary, according to a report received at UN Headquarters in New York.

The accord will allow some 200 nations participating in the conference to officially debate the matter during the two-week conference.

In his remarks at the opening session, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, as Chair of G77 and China, highlighted that the G77 and China were united in their demand for the establishment of a dedicated finance facility to provide new and additional financial support to developing countries for addressing 'loss and damage' associated with the adverse impacts of climate change.

The agenda item on 'loss and damage' was the only one out of eight additional items proposed by various groups, which was adopted by consensus. All the rest were dropped due to lack of consensus.

Ambassador Akram, as the Chairman of G77 and China, played a crucial role in achieving the consensus on the agenda item on 'loss and damage' compensation.

The adoption of agenda item is the first step towards the establishment of an independent finance facility to address loss and damage in developing countries caused by the impacts of climate change, diplomats said.

The adoption of agenda is also the recognition of the fact that countries, like Pakistan, which confront climate-induced disasters, should not be left to fend for themselves, dependent on the resilience of their suffering people, or the generosity or charity of friends.

Climate-struck countries should be able to access resources to recover from and mitigate the impacts of climate-induced disasters through a 'loss and damage' financing facility, it was pointed out.

The agreement on the agenda item on 'loss and damage' finance is seen as the singular achievement of this Conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations China Egypt Germany Bonn New York June Sunday All From Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

16 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.