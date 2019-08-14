UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stand Firm With Kashmiri Brothers, Sisters On Independence Day: Maleeha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan stand firm with Kashmiri brothers, sisters on Independence Day: Maleeha

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi Wednesday said the country stood resolutely with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was making concerted political and diplomatic efforts to end the long night of suffering of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kashmiri people, who are fighting a just and valiant battle for their right to self-determination," she said.

She was speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony held here at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN to mark the Independence Day.

The struggle of the Kashmiri people, Ambassador Lodhi said, was a righteous one, based on law, morality and principles enshrined in the UN Charter as well as numerous resolutions of the Security Council.

India, she said, had sought to intensify its brutal occupation through its unlawful annexation of Jammu and Kashmir but the dark night of subjugation would one day give way to the dawn of freedom where people would freely determine their own destiny.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Ambassador Lodhi also read out the Independence Day message from President Arif Alvi while Consul General Ayesha Ali read out the message from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ceremony concluded with a special 'dua' (prayer) for the people of Kashmir.

The event was attended by officers and staff of the Mission and the Consulate General along with their families, Pakistanis serving at the United Nations and members of the Pakistani diaspora.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Independence Maleeha Lodhi Prayer Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

2 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.