UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stresses Women's Participation For Effective Water Management Amid Water Scarcity

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan stresses women's participation for effective water management amid water scarcity

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan has called for mainstreaming gender, a strategy to achieve equality between women and men, in water governance, saying it was important for achieving water security in water-stressed countries.

"For this to be truly successful, all users and stakeholders must be involved in developing water management and irrigation programmes, including and perhaps first and foremost women," Pakistani delegate, Senator Naseema Ehsan, told the Annual Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative between the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ms. Ehsan delivered her remarks in urdu, which were translated into English by an officer of the Pakistan Mission to the UN from an interpreter's booth. The English translation was simultaneously rendered into the five other official UN languages-- French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and Russian -- by the UN interpretaters .

"If we are to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 (about clean water and sanitation for all), we must recognize the need for balanced representation of women, youth and local indigenous communities at all levels of water management," the Pakistani delegate said, while participating in a dialogue 'Towards a more inclusive water policy: Leaving no one behind.

' Ms. Naseema Ehsan said Pakistan was fast becoming a "water-scarce" country,and the government has devised a policy to address this challenge.

"This water crisis reaffirms the right of all citizens of Pakistan to equal and affordable access to water as well as to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities," Ms. Ehsan said.

The government's current strategy of "Integrated Water Resources Management", the Pakistani delegate said, recognized the need to introduce appropriate policy initiatives, institutional reforms, and knowledge-based interventions to make water infrastructure and management systems more efficient and sustainable.

She also told the Hearing that the 2018 Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Act guarantees representation of women in provincial water bodies. "This is an important step towards inclusive water governance."

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Pakistan United Nations Water Russia China Ipu Women 2018 National University All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

9 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.