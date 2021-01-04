UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strike Twice Before Lunch To Peg Back New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan strike twice before lunch to peg back New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan removed openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham just before lunch to have New Zealand 66 for two at the end of the first session on day two of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Ross Taylor was not out 10, Kane Williamson on four with New Zealand trailing Pakistan's first innings 297 by 231 at the interval.

Latham (33) and Blundell (16) had initially given Pakistan a lesson on how to bat in New Zealand conditions as they put on 52 for the first wicket before falling in consecutive overs.

The pitch, although drying, continued to offer the bounce and movement which New Zealand exploited on day one but the Pakistan attack was thrown off-line by Latham and Blundell taking guard well in front of the crease.

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah were forced to modify their lengths to compensate, consequently they did not pressure the off stump as much as they should and neither Latham nor Blundell were seduced into unnecessary shots.

Blundell faced 22 balls before getting off the mark by pulling Shaheen Afridi to the boundary.

The only time he was in trouble in the first hour came taking a rushed single, and had Afridi's throw at the stumps from mid-on been on target Pakistan would have taken their first wicket.

The breakthrough eventually came when Faheem Ashraf had the ball jagging back sharply at Blundell and the second time he hit the pads brought a loud lbw shout.

The umpire was initially unmoved but Pakistan successfully sought a review.

The wicket gave the tourists new life and in the following over Afridi found the edge of Latham's bat with the ball flying to the cordon where Shan Masood at second slip spilled the catch only for quick-thinking first slip Haris Sohail to grasp the rebound.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Christchurch Shan Masood Haris Sohail Mohammad Abbas Afridi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

9 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.