UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous bomb attack targeting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul on Saturday.

More than 60 innocent people had reportedly lost their lives in the dastardly inhuman act.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together," the Foreign office in a press release said.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims. We pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack," it further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Kabul Marriage Sunday All

Recent Stories

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

15 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.