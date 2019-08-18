Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous bomb attack targeting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul on Saturday.

More than 60 innocent people had reportedly lost their lives in the dastardly inhuman act.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together," the Foreign office in a press release said.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims. We pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack," it further added.