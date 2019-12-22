UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Students Praise Chinese Teacher For Extending Utmost Care At College In China

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan students praise Chinese teacher for extending utmost care at college in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :A number of international students particularly Pakistanis studying at Hunan Vocational College of Chemical Technology has praised their Chinese teacher for taking the utmost care of their food and looking after them during sickness.

A group of nine Pakistani students who arrived to study in the college early this year had to face some problems due to the difference in language, culture, and customs.

However, Prof. He Jing, the class teacher, extended a meticulous care to the Pakistanis and other international students and helped them adapt the environment.

In hearts of all these students, Prof He Jing is their "Chinese mother", according to a report published in the local media here on Sunday.

According to Prof. He Jing, "Caring the students must be like caring for her own children and she did the same." When Pakistani and other international students first arrived at the college, due to different eating habits, Prof. He Jing reported to the school leaders and opened a special window for them to eat delicious meals keeping in view their religious beliefs.

Some international students did not adapt the wet weather, and soon fell ill and suffered from cough and a high fever.

She not only took them to the hospital for treatment but worked as an interpreter because the patients and the doctors could not understand each others language.

Prof. He Jing also arranged food for them and spent three full nights in the hospital till the condition of the students declared stable.

"We came to China far away, and Prof. He Jing gave our group the same sense of belonging", one student said.

"Teacher He Jing is the same for Chinese students and foreign students.

Some international students did not arrive in time or went out in private. In order to ensure discipline, Prof. He Jing first started with enforcing discipline and guided them with the traditional Chinese education system.

Due to strict management and strict teaching, some students found it difficult to accept and showed resistance. Prof. He Jing always did her work with patience and meticulous and emphasized on the importance of observing discipline.

Abdul Rehman, a student in her class commented, "It's our great pleasure to have such a kind, loving and caring teacher like you."

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology Education China Student Same Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

30 minutes ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

46 minutes ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

1 hour ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.