Pakistan students shine at Beijing Institute of Technology, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A number of Pakistan students at Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), a major research university under the supervision of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, were awarded "best student of the year" for their best performance during current academic year.

Out of total distinguished international students from Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Egypt and African countries who won the award, 85 percent belonged to Pakistan, according to a data released here.

Manzoor Sutlan, a student of Armament Science and Technology Department, excelled in the research on molecular dynamics simulation, co-crystallization to decrease, sensitivity of explosive materials.

Similarly, Syed Anees Haider Zaidi of Management Science and Engineering was awarded excellent student award for research in green supply chain.

Raja Hamid Dhanyak carried out research in electronic science and technology and Syed Zaheer from Mathematics department of the university conducted research in geometry and declared excellent students.

Two students Zahoor Ahmed and Shujah-ur-Rehman from School of Management Economics excelled in carrying out research in environmental sustainability, energy economic and accounting respective.

Zeeshan Masood, a student of School of Automation and Ali Muhammad Rawahid, a student of aerospace engineering excellently performed during their research in control science and engineering and electric propulsion respectively.

Ubaid Khan, Qasim Umer and Adnan Tahir, students of school of optics and photonic, computer science and life sciences respective were selected or the excellent award for research in optical engineering, machine learning, software maintenance and bioinformatics and neurobiology.

More than 2,500 international students from 137 countries are currently enrolled at the university. The largest student population is from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Every year, the university nominates some students for excellent students of the year on the basis of their performance.