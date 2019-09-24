UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Switzerland Agree To Enhance Political, Economic Ties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:00 AM

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to enhance political, economic ties

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer here wherein the two countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, trade and economic relations.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 74th session of the United nations General Assembly, the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the Swiss president of the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially the dire human rights and humanitarian situation.

He emphasized the need to urgently lift the curfew and other restrictions that had continued for 50 days in the IOJ&K.

He underscored the importance of resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for safeguarding peace and security in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Jammu

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

4 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

4 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

4 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

4 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

4 minutes ago

Reunification Talks Possible Only If All Cypriots ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.