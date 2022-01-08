Pakistan takes concrete steps to ensure foolproof security of CPEC projects: Prof Cheng

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :In recent years, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has made rapid progress, which is closely related to the Pakistani government's high attention to the security of CPEC projects.

Despite some sporadic incidents, the security situation in Pakistan has been constantly improving, and the number of terrorist attacks has decreased significantly year by year.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, former Defence Attache in South Asian countries in an article issued here on Saturday.

He remarked that the Pakistani security forces have made great contributions to this end. The Chinese engineers and technicians in Pakistan all feel that their own safety and the security of cooperative projects are effectively guaranteed by the Pakistani side.

Prof. Cheng noted that the Committee on CPEC was apprised last week that the Pakistani government had taken concrete measures to ensure foolproof security for the workforce deployed on developmental projects initiated under CPEC.

After the Dasu incident, the Pakistani government has taken a comprehensive overview of security and filled the gaps by introducing new initiatives while taking concrete measures to ensure foolproof security of CPEC projects.

He stressed that the CPEC has now become a powerful engine to promote Pakistan's socio-economic development, and it is of vital importance to ensure the robust security for the CPEC projects and Chinese and Pakistani workforce.

With the changing of geopolitical situation in South Asia, the CPEC and China-Pakistan national security and development interests are facing the threat of "proxy war", therefore, we should be particularly vigilant against the sabotage attempt by the external force, he added.