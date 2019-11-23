Pakistan teen sensation Naseem claims first Test wicket

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah finally claimed his first Test wicket when he had David Warner caught behind for 154 in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 16-year-old had Warner caught for 56 on Friday, only for the Australian opener to get a reprieve when tv umpire Michael Gough ruled he had bowled a no ball.

But there was no such luck for Warner on Saturday as he failed to deal with a short ball from the Pakistan quick and edged it through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Naseem had looked impressive on debut and regularly bowled at over 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour on Friday.

He was first change on Saturday but showed no signs of fatigue as he maintained his genuine pace.

Warner said at the close of play that Naseem was a "superstar of the future."