UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Thanks Turkey For Raising Kashmir Issue At UN

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference in New York, he hoped more leaders would at least ask India to lift the siege on Kashmir.

"We are very thankful that the president has taken a very principled stance," said Khan, adding that Pakistan has "very good relationship" with Turkey.

He also said Erdogan will visit Islamabad next month.

Erdogan told the 193-member Assembly that only dialogue can find a solution to the Kashmir issue that he said awaits a solution for 72 years.

"In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision," said Erdogan.

"Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir," the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Khan on Monday, said.

At the start of the session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also spoke of the escalating tensions in South Asia, an obvious reference to the current India-Pakistan confrontation over New Delhi's annexation of Kashmir, and called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

The Indian Occupied Kashmir has been under a tight military clampdown since Aug. 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

Hundreds of people, including political leaders, have been detained or arrested by authorities since the Indian clampdown.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Visit New Delhi New York Tayyip Erdogan Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

10 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

26 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

3 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

3 minutes ago

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.