UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Thanks Turkey For Raising Kashmir Issue At UN (PART TWO)

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UN (PART TWO)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, a prominent Kashmiri leader and Secretary-General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, also welcomed President Erdogan's speech at the U.N.

"The people of Kashmir were heartened by President Tayyip Erdogan's intervention during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly when he said, 'The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue', he commented.

"This is the most practical, viable and sensible statement put forth by the President of Turkey," Fai said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Turkey Tayyip Erdogan From Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

2 minutes ago

USAID starts programme on agribusiness for rural w ..

5 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Samoa's Lee-Lo, Matu'u cited over foul play at Rug ..

9 minutes ago

Quake rescue operation almost complete, teams sent ..

9 minutes ago

Russian President's Visit to Saudi Arabia Schedule ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.