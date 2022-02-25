UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Attend Int'l Military Medicine Forum In Beijing

Published February 25, 2022

Pakistan to attend Int'l military medicine forum in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) ::Pakistan's military medical experts to attend Seventh Great Wall International Military Medicine Forum scheduled to be held from March 24 to 27.

The Chinese military will host the forum in Beijing, a Chinese military spokesperson announced.

Military medical experts from more than 10 countries, including Russia, Serbia and Pakistan, as well as from the International Committee of the Red Cross, have been invited to attend the forum, to be held both online and offline, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

The forum will include five sub-forums focusing on topics such as frontier treatment on the battlefield, new infectious diseases prevention and control, and international emergency disaster relief, according to Tan.

>