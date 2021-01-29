Pakistan to be made a strong industrial, agro-based economy: PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was taking steps to ensure sustainable economic growth by promoting industrial and agro-based economy.

Addressing here at the ceremony of cheque distribution under Ehsaas programme and provision of tractors under Kamyab Jawan programme, the Prime Minister said that the government was collaborating with China in learning techniques in agriculture under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister said Pakistan, particularly Punjab had immense potential in development in agriculture and livestock sectors, which could be exploited for the benefit of people.

He said that due to prudent policies of the government, the industrial units in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad industries experienced boom even during the pandemic.

On launch of Rs 18 billion development projects in Sahiwal, he said the government was firm on the uplift of under-developed areas of the country.

Imran Khan said Sahiwal would be provided best facilities in the fields of health, education, road infrastructure and social welfare.

He announced that every household across Punjab would get health insurance worth Rs 0.7 million by December.

He said the inauguration of Rs 400 million sewerage plant in Sahiwal would provide treat waste water, which would be diverted towards irrigation of the adjoining forest area.

The Prime Minister said reforestation was priority of the government as 10 billion tree plantation project was in progress on full swing.

He said the upcoming local government system would ensure power devolution and result in providing facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Imran Khan lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and his team including Chief Secretary and Inspector General Punjab for nabbing the powerful illegal land occupants, some backed by a former prime minister and his family.

"This is the real change when big dacoits are taken to task and brought to justice," he said, adding that only those nations prosper that uphold the supremacy of law.

He said islam's first socio-welfare State of Medina was also based on the principles of justice and equality for all.

The Prime Minister said the government would introduce uniform educational syllabus across the country, which would mainstream all students especially those from poor backgrounds.

He said Ehsaas programme worked as a safety net for underdeveloped people, ensuring their free health, education and employment opportunities. Also, the Kamyab Jawan project has been serving poor by providing them easy loans, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the province's agro-based ministries were efficiently working as per the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the uplift of common man.

He said not only Sahiwal, but also Chicha Watni and Harappa would be provided best municipal services.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the provincial government would hold consultations with National Highway Authority for connecting Sahiwal with motorway.

Adviser to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said as agriculture was the backbone of the country, the government was keen to uplift farmers through relief packages.

On the other hand, he said, exploitation of farmers in the neighbouring India was on rise as hundreds took to streets in protest.

To get tractors in the government's scheme, he said farmers in the country could apply through a portal and assured transparency in distribution.

PM's Special Assistant on Social Welfare and Dr Sania Nishtar said Rs 180 billion has so far been disbursed in the country under Ehsaas programme, with 504,000 households benefiting in Sahiwal.

She said several segments under the umbrella of Ehsaas project including Emergency Cash programme, Ehsaas Kifalat and stipends for Primary school students were being carried out in a transparent manner.

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Sahiwal would get 30 water filtration plants and would benefit 0.5 million people and a forest area spread on 100 acres.

He said Chicha Watni would be declared as sanctuary to preserve forestation.