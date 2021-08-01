UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Be Special Partner Country At 18th CAEXPO In Nanning, China

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan to be special partner country at 18th CAEXPO in Nanning, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan, like previous year, will be the special partner country at the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning, Capital of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous of China from Sept 10 to 13.

The Pakistan Pavilion will be established to display major export and cultural items as well as print and audio-visual material on tourist attractions of Pakistan.

In addition to Pakistan Pavilion, around 25 stalls to exhibit various Pakistani products will be set up at the exhibition center of the Expo, Muhammad Irfan, Trade and Investment Counsellor, Pakistan Consulate, Guangzhou told APP.

Pakistani entrepreneurs will showcase jewelry, precious stones, marble, carpets, furniture, handicrafts, and sports goods during the exhibition.

Trade and Investment Conference would also be organized on sidelines of the expo as part of the celebrations of 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, he added.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque is likely address the Chinese investors and businessmen at the conference and brief them about the investment-friendly environment offered by the incumbent government in Pakistan.

According to senior Chinese government officials, the event would facilitate China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to further broaden trade relations under the regional free trade agreements and supported the recovery of global economy.

The exhibitors and purchasing agents from Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and other signatory states of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been invited to participate in the expo this year.

This should help deepen the cooperation between the two sides, said Liu Hongwu, vice-chairman Guangxi.

The exhibition will hold 27 high-level forums, covering sectors from green development to digital economy.

With a total floor area of 124,000sq metres, the expo will have a dedicated RCEP display zone and organise training workshops themed on the agreement details, to facilitate early implementation of the RCEP.

To deepen economic cooperation between China and the Asean, China will promote regional economic integration and the implementation of the RCEP agreement, as well as further regional interconnection of RCEP members in the next stage, said Ren Hongbin, assistant commerce minister.

Benefiting from the complementary goods trade structure, easing of the pandemic and vaccinations in the Asean region, China's trade with it soared 38.2 per cent year-on-year to US $ 410.76 billion in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

China mainly ships medical products, construction machinery and materials, manufacturing equipment, steel, electronics and household appliances to Asean markets.

In addition to minerals, precious and base metals, and agricultural products, the bloc's exports to China include natural rubber, timber and materials of textile and garment goods.

"The close business ties and FTAs, including Asean-China Free Trade Agreement, will facilitate the two sides to better integrate resources in the coming years, and build a high-quality service platform to restore both regional and global economic growth," said Zhang Shaogang, vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Owing to epidemic prevention and control requirements, which are similar to those seen last year, the expo this year will combine a physical trade show with an online version.

It's online platform will be running all year round, providing companies with business promotion services on a regular basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Business China Jewelry Nanning Guangzhou Japan Market Commerce Textile Event All From Government Agreement Asia Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

20 minutes ago
 Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

11 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

11 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.