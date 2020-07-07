Pakistan to continue support Kashmiris till UN resolutions implementation; says Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said India had failed to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the innocent and and unarmed people of occupied Kashmir despite use of brutal force.

He was talking to Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal capital, said a news releases.

The prime minister said the brutal killing of innocent elderly Kashmiri Bashir Ahmed in presence of his grandson was a matter of grave concern for the whole world community and international community must take notice of it.

He said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the month of July and they would continue to shed their blood for the cause of Kashmir liberation.

Speaking on the occasion Kashmir Committee Chairman Sheheryar Afridi said Pakistan was committed to support their Kashmiri brothers till the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had raised the plight of Kashmiri people at every international forum and assured that the Pakistan government would continue to project the Kashmir issue in its true perceptive.

Both the leaders expressed serious concerns over the continued Indian forces firing at the line of control and targeting the civil population of Azad Kashmir.