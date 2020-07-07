UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Support Kashmiris Till UN Resolutions Implementation; Says Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan to continue support Kashmiris till UN resolutions implementation; says Afridi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said India had failed to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the innocent and and unarmed people of occupied Kashmir despite use of brutal force.

He was talking to Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal capital, said a news releases.

The prime minister said the brutal killing of innocent elderly Kashmiri Bashir Ahmed in presence of his grandson was a matter of grave concern for the whole world community and international community must take notice of it.

He said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the month of July and they would continue to shed their blood for the cause of Kashmir liberation.

Speaking on the occasion Kashmir Committee Chairman Sheheryar Afridi said Pakistan was committed to support their Kashmiri brothers till the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had raised the plight of Kashmiri people at every international forum and assured that the Pakistan government would continue to project the Kashmir issue in its true perceptive.

Both the leaders expressed serious concerns over the continued Indian forces firing at the line of control and targeting the civil population of Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister World United Nations Line Of Control Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Afridi Government Blood

Recent Stories

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

31 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

46 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.