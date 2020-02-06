Pakistan to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to people of (IOJK): Nafees

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has reiterated his country's unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir till realization of their birth right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

He stated this while addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day Seminay at Pakistan High Commission London the other day.Visiting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan also attended the event.The event was hosted by Pakistan High Commission and was largely attended by Cross-party British members of Parliament, Lords, diplomats, media representatives and members of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community.

The event was addressed among others by Chairperson All Parties Parliamentary Group Debbie Abraham MP, Lord Qurban, Afzal Khan MP, Naz Shah MP and Yasmin Qureshi, Baroness Syeda Warsi MP and Prof Nazir Ahmed Shaal. Speaking on the occasion the High Commissioner thanks the participants for their presence to expressed their solidarity with the oppressed, voiceless and defenseless people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under Indian illegal occupation since October 1947 and currently under the siege of 900,000 fully equipped Indian occupied forces since August 5, 2019.

Nafees Zakaria added that eight (8) million Kashmiris have been cut off from the rest of the world.He said that some referred to IOJK under siege as the world's biggest open prison."But in my view, those 8 million members of Kashmiri nation in the valley of Kashmir have been caged by India under the the nose of the defenders of human rights and the relevant institutions, established to prevent such scts of crimes against humanity",he remarked. Nafees Zakaria told the audience that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan rightly questioned the indifference while addressing the UN General Assembly that if even 8 million animals were to be placed under captivity with no accessibility to check their welfare,there would have been a global outcry.

He said that 5th February is observed by the Government and people of Pakistan across the globe as Kashmir solidarity day.

He informed the participants that "this seminar and all such activities are an expression of our support and reassurance to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we are with them come what may.We have fought wars for them and nothing can deter Pakistan from constantly and steadfastly defending Kashmiris legitimate cause of self-determination promised to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions".He said that there was a misunderstanding about Kashmir issue and countries urge its negotiated settlement by Pakistan and India through bilateral dialogue.

Firstly, he said "It takes two to clap. India in arrogance has constantly rejected all calls for dialogue". Nafees Zakaria said that most importantly Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and there are UNSC resolutions on it that calls for Kashmiris right to self-determination under a UN sponsored plebiscite."Despite UNSC resolutions,it remains the longest standing unresolved dispute on UNSC agenda", he remarked.

He said that Pakistan wants settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir.He on the occasion also highlighted the India forces atrocities in IOJK. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir declared India's narrative of normalcy and development in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a false propaganda to divert the attention of the world from the ongoing siege and atrocities being perpetrated on the innocent people of IOJK especially after Aught 5,2019.

Sardar Masood Khan on the occasion lauded the role of the Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community in the UK and APPG for extending their solidarity to the oppressed people of IOJK.

The AJK President said that they have proactively and dynamically taken up the Kashmir issue and highlighted the massive human rights violations taking place in IOJK.

He added that Pakistani and Kashmir community has proactively engaged their respective lawmakers, community, media around the globe and helped raise Kashmir dispute internationally.

President Sardar Masood Khan on the occasion called upon the UN Security Council's and the international community including the UK being a member of P-5 to play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UNSC resolution for peace in the region.

India, he said was constantly threatening to attack Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. He warned that any war between two nuclear-armed countries Pakistan and India would be catastrophic for the entire region and also a threat to global peace.

He also urged the International community to stop India from atrocities on defenseless people of IOJK who are struggling for their birth right to self-determination.

The other speakers including British parliamentarians expressed their grave concerns over human right crisis in IOJK.

They called upon India to stop it immediately and grant the right of self determination to the people of Kashmir under the UN auspices.

They also urged the UK to link Kashmir human rights issue while negotiating Post Brexit trade talks with India.