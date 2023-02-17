Pakistan to extend maximum support to Turkiye in post-quake rehab & reconstruction: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ADIYAMAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 17 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan would continue to provide maximum assistance to Turkiye in its post-earthquake rehabilitation and reconstruction phases.

The prime minister expressed these views as he handed over the relief goods mainly the winterized tents to the Turkish officials, during his visit to Adiayman city of Turkiye.

The Adiyaman city is one of the ten southeastern Turkish provinces that suffered heavy damage by the earthquake of February 6.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the Turkish government that Pakistan would extend every possible cooperation to the brotherly country to cope with the devastation.

The prime minister arrived in Turkiye's capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit in a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation.

The Federal cabinet on Thursday also decided to send 20,000 quilts to the earthquake victims and directed the Finance Department to release Rs.50 million for the purpose.

Pakistan mobilized relief assistance for Turkiye in the wake of massive earthquake. The country sent an 85-member urban search and rescue team, 10-member search and rescue team and a 10-member medical team to support the relief efforts.