UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Handover Chairmanship Of G-77 (developing Countries) And China To Cuba On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan to handover chairmanship of G-77 (developing countries) and China to Cuba on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan will hand over the chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China to Cuba on Thursday after completing it's one-year term during which the world grappled with multiple economic and financial crises that especially affected the developing countries adversely.

These crises included the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, growing impacts of climate change, economic imbalances and rising debt distress, commodity price shocks and food insecurity, and persistent fragility and conflict—with the war in Ukraine currently exacerbating many deteriorating trends.

A founding member of G-77, which promotes the developing countries' collective economic interests at the UN, Pakistan took over the chairmanship of G-77 from Guinea on January 14, 2022.

Pakistan has held G77's chairmanship four times -- in 1976, 1992, 2007 and 2022.

Tomorrow's handover ceremony will take place in the Trusteeship Council chamber where the baton will be transferred to Cuba.

The programme includes a video statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed by remarks, also by video-link, by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez.

Also addressing the high-level event will be, among others, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.

Other group members will also make statements.

Under Pakistan's chairmanship, Tthe Group has been instrumental in maintaining development at the heart of the United Nations and focus of development partners towards the triple crises faced by the developing countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World United Nations Ukraine China Price Cuba Guinea Chamber January Event From

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

60 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

60 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

45 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

45 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.