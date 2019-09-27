Pakistan to increase diplomatic presence in Africa: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan would be increasing its diplomatic presence in the African continent.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Commission Chair of African Union Moussa Faki on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session, said Pakistan was proud to contribute to the UN peacekeeping missions in Africa.

"Our servicemen have served with honour and distinction and have contributed to peacekeeping efforts," he added.