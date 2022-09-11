ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Monday will observe a day of mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in Pakistan, on September 12, on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here Saturday.

The Cabinet Division was directed to take further necessary steps in this regard.