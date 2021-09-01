Pakistan to participate in 18th China-ASEAN Expo as special partner country

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan, like previous year, will participate as Special Partner Country in the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning, Capital of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous of China from September 10 to 13.

The inaugural ceremony of the expo is likely to feature a special message from President, Dr. Arif Alvi together with the leaders of China and ASEAN countries.

A Pakistan Pavilion will be established to further promote export of products like jewelry, precious stones, marbles, carpets, furniture, handicrafts and sports goods from Pakistan to China, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Wednesday.

"Around 18 stalls will be set up at the pavilion by the Pakistani traders and exporters based in China," he told APP.

Haque said that a Trade and Investment Conference would be organized on sidelines of the expo to discuss trade and investment opportunities between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood will address the expo through video link and brief the participants about the business opportunities in Pakistan as well as the investment friendly environment there.

The expo themed 'Sharing the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, Jointly Building the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future' is a high-level dialogue platform of concerted efforts, successfully convened for 17 consecutive years.

This year's expo will continue to deliver the friendly signal of China-ASEAN cooperation with the participation of Chinese and ASEAN state leaders at the opening ceremony and many high-end activities.

With the help of CAEXPO, the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area has developed vigorously, business opportunities from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been continuously expanded, and fruitful cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the peoples on both sides.

ASEAN became China's largest trading partner for the first time in history last year. In the first half of 2021, the import and export volume between China and ASEAN reached USD 410.76 billion, a year-on-year increase of 38.2 per cent.

The past 17 CAEXPOs have attracted 926,000 Chinese and ASEAN participants, and made a series of important achievements in goods trade, investment cooperation and international production capacity cooperation, which have effectively promoted the upgrading and development of China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation.

The 18th CAEXPO will continue to promote cooperation between the two sides. The exhibition's contents will be optimised, with economic and trade activities covering production capacity, digital economy, science and technology and environmental protection.

The delegations from 31 provinces, regions and cities in China have confirmed participation. ASEAN countries will use an exhibition area of 12,600 square metres, with the presence of many leading corporations.

The normalised operation of on-line CAEXPO throughout the year will greatly enhance the effectiveness of economic and trade cooperation.