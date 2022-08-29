Pakistan to participate in CIFTIS supply chain, biz services exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan is all set to participate in the supply chain and business services exhibition of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) to be held in Beijing from September 1 to 5, featuring renowned Chinese and international business service providers and their achievements in innovation.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Commercial Counselor, Ghulam Qadir will attend the opening ceremony scheduled to be held on August 31.

The Pakistani side will also participate in other activities including signing ceremony of Royal Group and JW Group, China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Roundtable Seminar on Digital Trade with relevant organizations, international forum on the development and investment of modern food supply chain, and Summit Forum on China's International Economic Cooperation Going Global.

More than 120 companies and organizations, such as well-known law firms, leading asset evaluation agencies, large business service providers in China and abroad, and national-level human resources industrial parks, have registered to attend the exhibition online and offline.

Among them, many are the world's top 500 firms and leading companies in their respective industries.