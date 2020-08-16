UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Participate In `Fair For Trade In Services' To Be Held In Beijing Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistani firms are all set to participate in the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) scheduled to kick off in September at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

"Pakistani companies are very keen to take part in the forthcoming fair which is one of major trade and business events in China before China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai," according to officials sources here on Sunday.

At present, posters and banners have been set up at the China National Convention Center in Beijing to welcome guests from home and abroad.

So far, 141 international organizations, embassies in China, chambers of commerce, business associations and institutions have confirmed their participation in this year's CIFTIS.

More than 2,000 domestic and foreign companies will also attend the event, during which more than 100 forums and discussions will be held.

Pavilion construction, guest reception, epidemic prevention and control are currently being advanced under high standard.

Formerly known as China (Beijing) International Fair for Trade in Services, the China International Fair for Trade in Services took its new name in 2019. One year later, the shortened name for the event was changed from "Beijing Fair" to "CIFTIS".

The CIFTIS (including the former Beijing Fair) has successfully held six sessions, attracting 184 countries and regions, nearly 300 international organizations and overseas business associations and more than 10,000 companies, and achieving an accumulated intended transaction amount of US $ 529.33 billion.

