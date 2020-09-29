UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Participate In Silk Road International Film Festival To Be Held In Xi'an

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan to participate in Silk Road International Film Festival to be held in Xi'an

BEIJING, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan will participate in the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival, under the guidance of China Film Administration, to be held from Oct. 11 to 16 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi province.

Co-sponsored by Shaanxi Provincial People's Government and Fujian Provincial People's Government with the theme "Silk Road Links the World, Film Connects Cultures," the festival will feature six major events including film screening, film forum and film market, according to China Daily.

More than 500 films will be screened online and in cinemas. Of the 102 films to be screened in cinemas, over 70 percent are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

Zhang Jiayi, a famous Chinese star from Shaanxi, has become the image ambassador of this year's festival.

More than 100 famous guests in the Chinese movie circle, including director Lu Chuan, director and actor Xu Zheng, and actress Yan Ni, will attend various activities.

Representatives from countries including Italy, Japan, Singapore, Pakistan and Germany will attend the film festival via video link or recording.

As an important part of the festival, the film forum will be held from Oct. 12 to 16 to bring influential directors, producers and experts from countries and regions along the Belt and Road together.

Film carnivals will also be held during the festival in scenic areas near a famous commercial street in Xi'an to present a cultural feast to local citizens and tourists.

