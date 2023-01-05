UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Standby Kashmiris Until They Exercise Right To Self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram

Published January 05, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan will not rest until Kashmiri people realize their UN-pledged right to self-determination through a plebiscite by the UN Security Council resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message released in New York.

"January 5, 1949, is an important day in the Kashmiri freedom struggle," he said in his message marking 'Right to Self-determination Day' "This day sanctified the basis for a just solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan through the consensual adoption of UNCIP Resolution, in line with wishes and aspirations of the Kashmir people," the Pakistani envoy said.

"Regrettably,", he added, "India blatantly backed out of its commitments made on 5 January 1949, flagrantly dishonored its international obligations, and continues to deliberately violated international law during the last seven decades.

"The Government and people of Pakistan shall not rest until the people of Kashmir can realize their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions which remains the only abiding guarantee for a just and lasting solution to Jammu and Kashmir question and end gross and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir."

