UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Start Exporting Boiled Meat To China Soon: Commercial Councilor

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan to start exporting boiled meat to China soon: Commercial Councilor

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :With a huge potential to export meat, Pakistan is all set to start exporting boiled meat to the Chinese market in the near future, Commercial Councilor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing said on Saturday.

"China had agreed to import meat from Pakistan during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Beijing in November last. Now, both sides are in the process of exchanging documents and hopefully, the agreement would be implemented in a month," he told APP.

He informed that before it's export, the meat will be boiled up to 70 degrees centigrade to make it the foot and mouth disease (FMD) free.

"Three processing plants of Fauji, Tata and Green set up in Karachi have already been approved by the concerned authorities of China. These plants have good reputation and capacity", he added.

Abdul Qadir stressed a need to work on the value chain and adopt corporate forming to enhance quality to increase its exports.

The potential investors in Pakistan should utilize modern techniques and improve processing facilities to grab this opportunity, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan’s current meat export is about 66,000 tons annually but the Chinese market's demand is huge.

He informed that one Chinese company has a plan to import 50,000 tons of meat but we don't want to see a shortage of beef or high prices of this food item in Pakistan.

The commercial councillor opined that Pakistan could increase meat production through investment, technology and corporate forming.

According to an export, Pakistan's fruits, vegetables and meat meet international export standards.

Data shows that Pakistan's exports to China are improving gradually. The livestock population that currently existed in Pakistan is for dual purposes, dairy and meat, whereas competing livestock exporting economies have developed different breeds for dairy and meat purposes.

The export of meat would play a key role in achieving Pakistan's export target of US$10 billion to China in future.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Technology Exports Import China Company Visit Beijing November Market All From Agreement Tata Billion

Recent Stories

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

45 minutes ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

11 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.