UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Work With U.S. On Region's Peace: FM

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan to work with U.S. on region's peace: FM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan would continue working with the United States to promote peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister expressed these views in a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

In a tweet, Bilawal mentioned that he had a productive meeting with Wendy Sherman, where he appreciated the role of the U.S.

in flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

"Pakistan and the United States will continue to work together to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, and promote peace and stability in the region," he said.

In a meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, the foreign minister thanked him for his steadfast support for Pakistan.

The two sides discussed US Congress' important role in strengthening Pak-U.S. cooperation in flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Flood Van Sherman United States Congress

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

3 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

11 hours ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

11 hours ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.