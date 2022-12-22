WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan would continue working with the United States to promote peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister expressed these views in a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

In a tweet, Bilawal mentioned that he had a productive meeting with Wendy Sherman, where he appreciated the role of the U.S.

in flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

"Pakistan and the United States will continue to work together to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations, and promote peace and stability in the region," he said.

In a meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, the foreign minister thanked him for his steadfast support for Pakistan.

The two sides discussed US Congress' important role in strengthening Pak-U.S. cooperation in flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.