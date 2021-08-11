UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Traders To Participate In 10 Chinese Exhibitions This Year

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani exporters and traders would participate to promote different products in 10 exhibitions to be held in China during fiscal year 2021-2022.

Due to Covid-19, more emphasis has been placed on virtual activities, however, some physical exhibitions will also be held during the ongoing fiscal year.

The 10 exhibitions, with Pakistan's participation, include the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS),which is taking place in this month in Beijing.

Regarding textile products, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel is expected to occur on September 21 to 23. China–ASEAN Expo (in Nanning) and the 18th Weestern China International Fair, both online activities, are also expected during the same year, CEN reported.

Pakistan experts will physically participate in the 25th China Seafood and Fisheries Expo in Qingdao, China in October.

China International Import Expo (CIIE), an online event, would take place in November. A Pakistani delegation is also expected to participate in InterTextile Shanghai Fabric, China in March 2022. Similarly, the online China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will take place in March 2022.

Shoes and Leather, Guangzhou, China is an event with physical attendance in June 2022. The exact date of the event would be determined later.

