UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Urges Creation Of Facility For Infrastructure Investment In Developing Countries

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan urges creation of facility for infrastructure investment in developing countries

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan has called for establishing a facility under UN's umbrella to provide adequate financing for infrastructure investment in developing countries to spur economic development as they cope with the losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic has created the worst recession in a century -- over a 100 million will fall back into extreme poverty, over a decade's development gains will be lost, and achievement of (development) Agenda 2020 will be all the more difficult, yet all the more vital," Ambassador Munir Akram told the General Assembly's Second Committee, which deals economic and financial matters.

Speaking in a debate on Infrastructure Development, the Pakistani envoy said the outcome of those adverse factors "will be a perfect storm of spreading poverty, political chaos and environmental devastation." "The response to this multiple crisis", he said, "must be massive and coordinated, synergizing the goals of recovery from COVID, the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implementation of the Paris Agreements (on climate change)." "The large and long-term finance required for infrastructure investment has to be actively mobilized," Ambassador Akram said. There is a solid economic rationale to prioritize infrastructure investment in developing countries, adding the returns on investment can be double and triple those in the advanced economies.

In this regard, he proposed, among other elements, support for regional and cross-border infrastructure initiatives, to enhance connectivity, electricity grids and investment in sustainable infrastructure, utilization of advances in IT and digital applications and help yo developing countries to prepare feasible and bankable infrastructure projects..

"The extensive expertise within the UN system, including its country offices in most developing countries, could be utilized to identify and prepare viable sustainable development projects prioritized by the developing countries," Ambassador Akram said.

"With global political support, this UN-affiliated facility could mobilize, maximize and coordinate investment decisions and actions by developing countries, ODA (official development assistance) providers and private and public sector investors to advance the realization of the SDGs," he said, adding that adequate infrastructure investment in poor nations could ignite the world economy, alleviate poverty, assure progress towards the Paris climate accords and significantly advance the iSDGs' implementation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Storm Century World United Nations Electricity Poor Paris Progress 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

9 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

9 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

9 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

9 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

9 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.