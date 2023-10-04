Open Menu

Pakistan Urges Focus On Root Causes Of Transnational Crime While Fighting It

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 04:25 PM

Pakistan urges focus on root causes of transnational crime while fighting it

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan has called for collectively combatting transnational organized crimes that continue to impede the rule of law, economic development and achievement of the global agenda for sustainable development.

"To effectively address organized crimes, we must adopt holistic approach that tackles the root causes, promotes social inclusion, and ensure equal access to justice for all," Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Speaking in a debate on crime prevention and criminal justice and countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes, he said that climate change, with its devastating impacts, provides new opportunities for organized criminal groups to infiltrate vulnerable legal systems.

Other forms of transnational organized crimes, particularly money-laundering, cybercrime, corruption, human smuggling and trafficking, continue to pose formidable challenges for the countries, the Pakistani envoy pointed out.

Aamir Khan also expressed concern over the increase in hate crimes, Islamophobia and other provoking acts that incite intolerance and violence based on race, ethnicity, religion, or belief.

"We emphasize on the importance of mutual respect on for religious and cultural beliefs."

The use of ICTs (information and communications technologies) for criminal purposes facilitates and enables several other types of crimes including illicit financial flows and corruption, posing a substantial challenge to global security, he said.

Aamir Khan also added that the exponential proliferation of disinformation through online platforms and social media has exacerbated social discord, competing nationalisms, discrimination, hate speech, stigmatization, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and related intolerances.

On the world drug problem, the Pakistani envoy called cannabis legalization for non-medical purposes by some countries as "counter productive". has accelerated the daily use and possible negative health impacts. We believe this approach is counter-productive.

That approach, he said would give rise to increase in drug demand, "igniting the supply chain and have a direct fallout on our region and the world."

APP/ift

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption World United Nations Social Media Aamir Khan Criminals All Race

Recent Stories

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

16 minutes ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

22 minutes ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

43 minutes ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

1 hour ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

1 hour ago
French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous