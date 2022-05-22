UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Protection Of Migrants' Human Rights Regardless Of Legal Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) ::Pakistan has called on all countries to protect the human rights of the world's 281 million migrants, regardless of their legal status, stressing that they provide vital services to the states where they live, yet often face abuse, discrimination and even violence in return.

"We need to identify the adverse drivers of migration and mount efforts to address their causes," Senator Farooq Naik, the Pakistani delegate, told the official opening of a meeting to review progress towards implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, adopted by governments in 2018.

Officials said the first International Migration Review Forum would also examine the interplay between migration and broader concerns, including the pandemic, conflict, development finance, and the climate emergency.

The Global Compact for Migration, an intergovernmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, that describes itself as covering "all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner", Senator Naik said, had provided member states an opportunity to improve international cooperation on migration, and to strengthen the contributions of migrants and migration to sustainable development.

Pakistan, he said, had the 6th largest diaspora in the world -- approximately 8.8 million Pakistanis lived abroad who were contributing substantially to the countries of destination, making migration a very relevant topic for Pakistan, as one of the largest countries of origin.

Pakistan had also received hundreds of thousands of migrants from other South Asian and regional countries, Senator Naik added.

The Pakistani delegate said the coronavirus pandemic had had a significant impact on millions of global migrant population, who had played important roles as agents of sustainable development and in recovering from the disease. However, he said, "it is also a matter of concern that the pandemic has had a severe and disproportionate impact on migrants, with several of them having to face job losses, protracted family separation, and restricted or lack of access to health-care services".

In addition, Senator Naik said, racism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and related intolerance against migrants had increased at an alarming level.

Pointing out that many migrants leave their homes with high aspirations and in search of their dreams, while others are forced due to their circumstances, he said in any case, adopting a new home was always emotionally, financially, and logistically a burdensome endeavour.

"Progress towards achieving overall benefits of migration, and addressing its risks and challenges for individuals and communities in countries of origin, transit, and destination, is only possible if we can turn our words into concrete actions," Senator Naik said.

He said the measures included: -- Developing and and implementing legislation, policies, practices, and discourse to eliminate racism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and related intolerance; -- Providing migrants safe access to all basic services, including health-care services, to ensure that no one is left behind; -- Development of transparent, safe, and predictable disembarkation mechanisms for marooned migrants, while complying with international obligations at borders and along migratory routes and refraining from obstructing humanitarian efforts; -- Adopting digital solutions for faster, safer, and cheaper remittances by promoting digital and financial inclusion remains the key; and -- Redoubling efforts at the national and international levels to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030; and mitigating and adapting to the adverse effects of climate change, including fulfilling international commitments and obligations on climate finance.

"A peaceful world where individuals live in harmony and without discrimination is possible if human rights of all migrants are equally protected and they are provided with economic, social, and political opportunities to truly achieve their potentials," Senator Naik said.

"The 2030 Agenda cannot be realized for everyone without protecting human rights, addressing developmental needs, and providing equal opportunities to migrants regardless of their migration status."

