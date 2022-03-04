UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Restraint, 'avoidance Of Disproportionate Actions' In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Pakistan urges restraint, 'avoidance of disproportionate actions' in Russia-Ukraine conflict

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called for restraint and avoidance of disproportionate actions in the conflict stemming from Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine, while expressing "deep concern" over the failure to resolve the week-long crisis through diplomatic means.

"We note with deep concern the failure of diplomacy and human rights and humanitarian implications arising from the conflict," Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's permanent representative to UN office in Genera, told the UN Human Rights Council, which met in an urgent session on Thursday -- a day when the UN announced that one million people had fled Ukraine in a week's time.

"We condole the loss of precious human lives, stand in solidarity with the affected families and wish speedy recovery to the injured," he told the delegates.

"Pakistan is committed to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter: self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of use of force, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and pacific settlement of disputes," Ambassador Hashmi stated, adding that human rights and adherence to obligations under international humanitarian law remains imperative.

A diplomatic solution, he said, is indispensable to de-escalate the conflict, and mitigate further human suffering and displacement.

The Pakistani envoy welcomed the recent talks between the two sides and urge its continuation, while emphasizing that human rights and protection of those stranded in the conflict should also be part of this dialogue process.

"Humanitarian assistance must be extended to all affected without discrimination on the basis of race, nationality, religion and ethnicity. We support stepping up humanitarian efforts and facilitating safe evacuation of civilians".

Pakistan, he said, is seriously concerned over the safety and welfare of all civilians including Pakistan citizens and students in the conflict zone. Most of them have been evacuated and those remaining are being facilitated.

"We thank the cooperation extended by Ukrainian authorities as well as other countries. We call on all parties to provide safe passage to stranded civilians".

Diplomats said that the debate on the the situation between Russia and Ukraine is expected to continue on Friday when the 47-member Council will vote on a resolution, tabled by Ukraine. The resolution seeks establishment of a commission of inquiry to probe the alleged abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law during Russia's offensive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote All From Race Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

8 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

8 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

8 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

9 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

9 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>