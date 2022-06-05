UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges Rich Nations To Fulfill Pledges For Countering Planet's Environmental Threats

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan urges rich nations to fulfill pledges for countering planet's environmental threats

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called for saving the planet and humanity, while marking World Environment Day that spotlights a host of environmental problems -- from pollution to the hole in the ozone layer to deforestation.

"We celebrate World Environment Day 2022 at a critical moment in history," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in a message for the Day, in which he urged rich countries to abide by their commitments to deal with the environmental threats.

The occasion, he said, was reminder that "to save our future generations we need to preserve the planet including by protecting marine life and keeping our oceans clean." A transformation driven by new economic and social models that exclude bio-diversity loss, and address pollution as well as promote nature-based solution were "absolutely critical" to enhance these objectives, the Pakistani envoy said.

"This is a moment to rededicate ourselves to save the planet and save humanity, Ambassador Akram said, referring to the triple crises of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change. In addition, he said the world also faces the triple crises of a still raging pandemic, growing poverty and economic collapse in many developing countries, as well as the environmental threat.

The world, he said, has the financial and technological capability to do so.

"What is lacking is the political will of the rich and the powerful to live up to their commitments to implement the agreed goals and plans for action."

