UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges 'sustained' Engagement With Taliban To Promote Human Rights, End Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pakistan urges 'sustained' engagement with Taliban to promote human rights, end terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called for "greater and sustained engagement" with the Taliban government to promote the world community's goals in Afghanistan with respect to human rights, especially women's rights, political inclusivity and counter-terrorism, saying those objectives could not be achieved by isolating it.

"What could not be realized through force, cannot be achieved through isolation, sanctions or financial coercion," Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the General Assembly on Thursday.

"A coercive approach could lead to renewed violence and conflict, strengthen terrorist groups and generate a new flow of Afghan refugees – which none of Afghanistan's neighbours are in a position to accommodate," he said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

The U.S. government, which fought the Taliban for two decades in Afghanistan and has designated several Taliban leaders as international terrorists, has been pushing for "limited" diplomatic engagement with the Taliban.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aamir Khan said Pakistan fully shares the international community's desire to ensure full protection of human rights, especially women's rights and greater political, social and gender inclusion.

Regardless of ideological considerations, he said, the world must welcome that – after 40 years – one authority controls the entire territory of Afghanistan, with no credible challenge to its authority.

"It is essential to ensure that 'spoilers' – within or outside Afghanistan – are not able to foment instability, insurgency or terrorism in Afghanistan," the Pakistan envoy said without name India. "The role of 'spoilers' especially the one from our region who wishes to aid and abet terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan soil must be checked and the terrorist network it has established must be dismantled in Afghanistan and the region.

" Aamir Khan stressed international community's "vital" interest to effectively end the threat of terrorism within or from Afghanistan posed by terrorist groups such as ISIL-K/Daesh, the TTP, ETIM an IMU.

In order to develop a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy, he said, engagement with the de-facto Afghan government was essential. Pakistan, he added, will support counter-terrorism efforts while respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"One year after the withdrawal of foreign forces and assumption of power by the Taliban government, the first priority remains the prevention of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out that ninety-five percent of Afghan people live in extreme poverty.

Aamir Khan said the international community's Primary interest is the restoration of sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan, to avoid another civil war. Also vital is continued humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan, he said, urging the international community to fulfill the UN Secretary-General's call for $4.2 billion in humanitarian assistance and economic support to its people.

"The early resumption of reconstruction and implementation of the shovel-ready connectivity projects with Central Asia and other neighbours including the extension of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor to Afghanistan can contribute immensely to development and peace in Afghanistan and the adjacent regions."Aamir Khan urged the international community to build a realistic and pragmatic path towards normalization in Afghanistan – one which addresses the concerns of the world community – human rights, inclusion, terrorism – while also accommodating the legitimate expectations of the de-facto Afghan government

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Aamir Khan Lead Women From Government Refugee Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

33 minutes ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

33 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

51 minutes ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

52 minutes ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

1 hour ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.