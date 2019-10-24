UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Urges UN's 'corrective Action' As Indian Occupation Denies Kashmiris Their Basic Rights

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan urges UN's 'corrective action' as Indian occupation denies Kashmiris their basic rights

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan has told the United Nations that the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir, who are under a military lockdown for nearly three months now, continued to be denied their basic human rights, and urged the world body to take the necessary "corrective action." "The situation remains a blot on our collective conscience, and demands immediate corrective action," Pakistani delegate Qasim Aziz said in speech to the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Speaking in a debate on Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, he said that universal respect for human rights cannot be achieved when millions of people are denied their fundamental freedoms and continue to remain under the shadow of poverty, conflict, foreign occupation and violence.

Expressing concern over growing xenophobia and anti-Muslim sentiments created by extremist political parties in his region and beyond, Aziz, a second second secretary in the Pakistan mission to the UN, said nowhere are the ideals enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights more endangered than in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been suffering under a draconian lockdown.

In this regard, the Pakistani delegate called on the United Nations human rights bodies to conduct their work in an objective fashion without double standards in addressing "situations" of human rights. "It is quite unfortunate that some situations are prominently projected; while others, equally serious, are ignored," he said.

"Country-specific or region-specific considerations should focus mainly on situations of armed conflict and specially situations of foreign occupation and denial of the right of peoples to self-determination." Pakistan, he said, attached great importance to the work of the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as, mandates of all Special Procedures, and welcomes constructive engagement with them based on mutually respectable and cooperative approach.

"At the same time," Aziz said, "we would like to emphasize that Special Procedures and Mandate Holder must discharge their duties with full independence, within the given mandate, on the basis of objectivity, impartiality, transparency and strict avoidance of politicization." On its part, he said, Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights at the national and international levels. "This commitment is firmly embedded in our constitution which devotes a full chapter to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms of all." Moreover, the Pakistani delegate said that the country's news media and civil society were quite vibrant, and were acting as a watchdog on government policies.

"Similarly our independent judiciary has taken wide ranging steps to guarantee protection of constitutional rights of all citizens.

"Let me reiterate that the Government of Pakistan is fully committed to the cause of an ethos and a popular culture for the promotion and protection of human rights in all spheres of life," the Pakistani delegate added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Civil Society Jammu Same Independence Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 October 2019

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

11 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

11 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.