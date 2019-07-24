Pakistan urges world community not to abandon Palestinians' quest for self-determination

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Reaffirming its support to the Palestinians' cause, Pakistan has underscored the need for a State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with AI-Quds AI-Sharif as its capital to usher in peace and stability in the middle East.

"A just and lasting peace in the Middle East, especially for the occupied people in Palestine, is not only critical for regional stability; it is, in fact, a fundamental prerequisite for global peace and security," Pakistani delegate Muhammad Zulqarnain told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Speaking in the 15-member Council's quarterly debate on the situation in the Middle East, he said the international community cannot abandon Palestinians in their quest for self-determination.

"For far too long the people of Palestine have looked towards the United Nations with expectant eyes," the Pakistani delegate said.

"We must not fail them," he added.

"With every new settlement that goes unchecked, the occupying power is emboldened to continue eroding by design, the viability of the two-state solution (to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict), blatantly disregarding the international consensus on the issue," the Pakistani delegate said.

On the humanitarian front, he said, a modern-day tragedy plays out daily in the Gaza strip where millions of innocent people have been subjected to an excruciating blockade, in contravention of all prevalent international laws and human rights.

"While theUN Secretary General has repeatedly said that there is no plan B for Palestine, realities on the ground are being deliberately engineered to tip the scales in favour of the occupying power, " Zulqarnain said. In this context, he reiterated that "a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and AI-Quds AI-Sharif as its capital, remains the only sustainable guarantee for enduring peace in the region." Enhanced contributions to UNRWA, the UN agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, have been an endorsement of the Agency's critical role as a beacon of hope for Palestinian refugees across the region, noting that Pakistan made its contribution for 2019.

Noting that the Middle East stands at a dangerous juncture in its history, the Pakistani delegate said that repudiation of multilateralism and abandonment of political processes is systematically eroding the established norms of international law and principles of the UN Charter, worsening an already fragile regional environment.

As the international community works to de-escalate tensions in Yemen and advance a political process in Syria, he supported negotiated political settlements based on international frameworks and achieved through inclusive engagement.