Pakistan using CIIE platform to expand trade with China, World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan is using the platform of China International Import Expo (CIIE) to expand trade with China and the world.

"Using this platform of China International Import Expo, we are working together to expand trade with China and also the world," noted Moin ul Haque, Pakistan's Ambassador to China.

Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides a platform for companies from around the world to display their products, promote their brands, and find more business partners in the world's second-largest economy. It witnessed an active engagement of Pakistani officials, experts, merchants and so on.

Pakistani media representative attended the first CIIE back in 2018. As he sees it, the initiative of the import expo launched by China was a new phase of economic opening up. The unique idea of CIIE also successfully gathered international business delegates and global companies to exhibit their products for an efficient and smooth launch in the 2nd largest economy in the world.

"The significant attendance of international business community and international organization generated a message for the global community, that is, yes China is open and is welcoming all to export their products in world's largest market of consumers," he told CEN.

Pakistani traders in sectors of agriculture, leather, biscuit products, confectionery items, seafood, woven fabric, minerals, cutlery and dates, sports goods, dry fruits, garments, furniture, jewellery, and precious stones have been making a good presence in the Chinese market by using the CIIE platform.

"We also welcome Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan," said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, adding "There is so much to be done, and we are looking forward to it." Since 2018, CIIE has been providing consistent advantages to the Pakistani business community to attract and develop trade relationships with the Chinese market.

Courtesy of the booming Sino-Pak trade and investment cooperation coupled with important platforms such as CIIE, Pakistan's overall export to China has registered steady growth in recent years.

The increasing presence of Pakistani products in the Chinese market "will definitely help the south Asian country narrow trade deficit with China and explore the Chinese market to their advantage," the representative said.