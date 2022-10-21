UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Voices Concern Over Regional Instability Fueled By 'generous' Conventional Arms Supply To India

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Pakistan voices concern over regional instability fueled by 'generous' conventional arms supply to India

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan has expressed concern over the "generous" supply of conventional weapons to India, saying it was fueling instability and jeopardizing the delicate regional balance in South Asia.

"The policy of double standards towards South Asia, based on narrow strategic, political and commercial considerations, must be eschewed," Ambassador Khalil Hashmi told the UN General Assembly's First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

At the same time, Ambassador Hashmi, who is Pakistan's permanent representative to UN offices in Geneva, said that Pakistan was committed to the establishment of strategic stability in South Asia, which includes an element of conventional force balance.

"Pakistan neither wants nor is it engaged in an arms race in the region," the Pakistani envoy said in New York during a thematic debate on conventional weapons.

"For over three decades," he said, "this Committee has adopted Pakistan's resolution on the promotion of conventional arms control at the regional and sub-regional levels, based on the principles of undiminished security of all states, and balanced reduction of forces and of conventional armaments.

The destabilizing developments, fueled by huge arms transfers were "evident in South Asia where one state's military spending vastly outnumbers that of all others," Ambassador Hashmi said, without naming India.

"The generous supply of conventional weaponry to this state, together with its strategic capabilities, is fueling instability, jeopardizing the delicate regional balance, hindering the resolution of longstanding disputes, reinforcing its sense of impunity and hegemonic designs and impeding the realization of durable peace and sustainable development in the region," the Pakistani envoy added.

At the outset, Ambassador Hashmi said that, although conventional armaments were the first category of lethal weapons, efforts to regulate them had been only partially successful.

The situation, he said, was further exacerbated by the increasing sophistication in and growing integration of artificial intelligence into conventional weaponry, with global military expenditures exceeding cold war levels -- crossing for the first time $2 trillion.

Some 150 times more funds were spent on exacerbating conflicts than preventing them, the Pakistani envoy said adding that the trade volume in those weapons also continued to grow.

Arms sellers often encouraged both sides in a conflict to buy more, he said. The urge for profits remained irresistible, and new markets continue to be explored, created and pursued.

The result, he said, was a series of regional arms races, mostly in volatile parts of the world. Those included non-State actors wreaking havoc on civilian populations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Buy Geneva Same New York Market All Race Asia

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

8 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

8 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

8 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

8 hours ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles ..

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.