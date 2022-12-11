Pakistan vs England 2nd Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England's second innings ended Sunday in the second Test against Pakistan at Multan cricket Stadium: England 1st innings 281 (B.

Duckett 63, O. Pope 60; Abrar Ahmed 7-114) Pakistan 1st innings 202 (Babar Azam 75, Saud Shakeel 63; J. Leach 4-98) England 2nd innings (overnight 202-5) Z. Crawley run out 3 B. Duckett b Ahmed 79 W.

Jacks b Ahmed 4 J. Root c Shafique b Ahmed 21 H. Brook c Shakeel b Mahmood 108 O. Pope run out 4 B. Stokes c Ali b Nawaz 41 O.

Robinson b Ahmed 3 M. Wood c Azam b Mahmood 6 J. Leach not out 0 J.

Anderson lbw b Mahmood 4 Extras: (nb2) 2 Total (all out, 64.5 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Crawley), 2-25 (Jacks), 3-79 (Root), 4-147 (Duckett), 5-155 (Pope), 6-256 (Stokes), 7-259 (Robinson), 8-270 (Wood), 9-271 (Brook) Bowling: Ali 9-0-44-0 (nb2), Ashraf 5-2-12-0, Ahmed 29-3-120-4, Nawaz 10-0-42-1, Mahmood 10.5-1-52-3, Salman 1-0-5-0 Toss: England Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)