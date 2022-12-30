UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard Friday at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi: Pakistan 1st innings 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103; Tim Southee 3-69) New Zealand 1st innings 612-9 dec (K.

Williamson 200 not out, T. Latham 113, D. Conway 92; Abrar Ahmed 5-205) Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 77-2) Abdullah Shafique c sub (Phillips) b Bracewell 17 Imam-ul-Haq st Blundell b Sodhi 96 Shan Masood lbw b Sodhi 10 Nauman Ali lbw b Bracewell 4 Babar Azam lbw b Sodhi 14 Sarfaraz Ahmed c Blundell b Sodhi 53 Agha Salman b Sodhi 6 Saud Shakeel not out 55 Mohammad Wasim lbw b Sodhi 43 Mir Hamza not out 3 Extras (b8, nb2) 10 Total (for eight wkts dec, 104 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Shafique), 2-71 (Masood), 3-82 (Nauman), 4-100 (Azam), 5-185 (Sarfaraz), 6-205 (Salman), 7-206 (Haq), 8-277 (Wasim) Did not bat: Abrar Ahmed Bowling: Southee 15-5-39-0, Patel 24-2-89-0, Bracewell 25-5-82-2, Sodhi 37-11-86-6 (1nb), Wagner 3-0-7-0 (1nb) New Zealand 2nd innings M.

Bracewell b Ahmed 3 D. Conway not out 18 T. Latham not out 35 Extras (penalty 5) 5 Total (for one wkt, 7.3 overs) 61 Did not bat: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, D. Mitchell, T. Blundell, I. Sodhi, T.

Southee, N. Wagner, Ajaz Patel Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Bracewell) Bowling: Ahmed 3-0-23-1, Salman 2-0-14-0, Wasim 1.3-0-15-0, Hamza 1-0-4-0 result: Drawn Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Conway Mitchell Shan Masood Babar Azam Mir Hamza Imam-ul-Haq Saud Shakeel December TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

29 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.