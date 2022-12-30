Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard Friday at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi: Pakistan 1st innings 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103; Tim Southee 3-69) New Zealand 1st innings 612-9 dec (K.

Williamson 200 not out, T. Latham 113, D. Conway 92; Abrar Ahmed 5-205) Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 77-2) Abdullah Shafique c sub (Phillips) b Bracewell 17 Imam-ul-Haq st Blundell b Sodhi 96 Shan Masood lbw b Sodhi 10 Nauman Ali lbw b Bracewell 4 Babar Azam lbw b Sodhi 14 Sarfaraz Ahmed c Blundell b Sodhi 53 Agha Salman b Sodhi 6 Saud Shakeel not out 55 Mohammad Wasim lbw b Sodhi 43 Mir Hamza not out 3 Extras (b8, nb2) 10 Total (for eight wkts dec, 104 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Shafique), 2-71 (Masood), 3-82 (Nauman), 4-100 (Azam), 5-185 (Sarfaraz), 6-205 (Salman), 7-206 (Haq), 8-277 (Wasim) Did not bat: Abrar Ahmed Bowling: Southee 15-5-39-0, Patel 24-2-89-0, Bracewell 25-5-82-2, Sodhi 37-11-86-6 (1nb), Wagner 3-0-7-0 (1nb) New Zealand 2nd innings M.

Bracewell b Ahmed 3 D. Conway not out 18 T. Latham not out 35 Extras (penalty 5) 5 Total (for one wkt, 7.3 overs) 61 Did not bat: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, D. Mitchell, T. Blundell, I. Sodhi, T.

Southee, N. Wagner, Ajaz Patel Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Bracewell) Bowling: Ahmed 3-0-23-1, Salman 2-0-14-0, Wasim 1.3-0-15-0, Hamza 1-0-4-0 result: Drawn Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)