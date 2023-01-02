UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Karachi, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close Monday on the first day of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi: New Zealand 1st innings T.

Latham lbw b Naseem 71 D. Conway c Sarfaraz b Salman 122 K. Williamson c Sarfaraz b Naseem 36 H. Nicholls c Sarfaraz b Salman 26 D. Mitchell b Salman 3 T. Blundell not out 30 M. Bracewell lbw b Ahmed 0 I.

Sodhi not out 11 Extras (b1, lb4, nb5) 10 Total (for six wkts, 90 overs) 309 Still to bat: T. Southee, M. Henry, Ajaz Patel Fall of wickets: 1-134 (Latham), 2-234 (Conway), 3-240 (Williamson), 4-255 (Mitchell), 5-278 (Nicholls), 6-279 (Bracewell) Bowling: Hamza 13-1-50-0 (2nb), Naseem 16-6-44-2, Hasan 17-2-54-0 (3nb), Ahmed 24-3-101-1, Salman 20-2-55-3 Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

