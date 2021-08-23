Pakistan wants Afghan soil not to be used against any country: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday describing peace in Afghanistan as very important and "win-win" for the people of neighbouring country said that Pakistan wanted the Afghan soil not to be used against any country.

"After Afghanistan, Pakistan is the biggest gainer of peace in that country," the President said in a brief chat with media-persons after addressing a function titled Orientation of "Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Narrative" here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said Pakistan like other nations of the world including China and the United States wanted assurance that the Afghan territory was not used against any other country.

The President further said that the return of peace in Afghanistan after 40 years was very important.

The peace in Afghanistan had created various opportunities of reconstruction and development in the country and Pakistan was ready to play its part in that regard as well, he stressed.