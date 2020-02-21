UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Strong Development Partnership With Japan: PM

Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan desired enhanced relations with Japan in diverse fields with particular focus on infrastructural development.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with President Shinichi Kitaoka, who is Pakistan on a four-day visit.

A briefing was given on JICA's ongoing projects in Pakistan, which was appreciated by PrimeMinister Imran Khan.

