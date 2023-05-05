UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Warns Against Any Move To Change Ongoing Process At UN To Reform UNSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan warns against any move to change ongoing process at UN to reform UNSC

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Despite the divergent positions, the current Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) process to reform the United Nations Security Council to make it more effective, representative and accountable, is the "best avenue" to accomplish that goal, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram said Thursday.

"It is only through patient exchanges, mutual accommodation and compromise that we can broaden the areas of convergence and reduce the points of divergence and thus evolve a 'model' for the reform that can be accepted by the widest possible majority of member states," he said at the last IGN session of the UN General Assembly's 77th session.

The Pakistani envoy's remarks came amid a stepped up campaign by India, Brazil, Germany and Japan -- known as Group of Four -- for permanent membership of an expanded Security Council Ambassador Akram said he looked forward to the resumption of negotiations to restructure the UN's most powerful body at the next session of the General Assembly, which opens in September.

At the same time, he warned that any attempt to change the current process or its substance "will have a dramatically negative response." "We should move forward – but we should move forward with caution – speeding ahead is likely to lead to a serious accident and wrack the vehicle that we have -- which is the IGN process," the Pakistani envoy added.

Full-scale negotiations to reform the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009 on five key areas -- the categories of membership, the question of veto, regional representation, size of an enlarged Security Council, and working methods of the council and its relationship with the General Assembly.

Progress towards restructuring the Security Council remains blocked as G-4 countries continue pushing for permanent seats in the Council, while the Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group strongly opposes any additional permanent members.

As a compromise, UfC has proposed a new category of members -- not permanent members -- with longer duration in terms and a possibility to get re-elected.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members elected to two-year terms.

Responding to Brazil's statement, Ambassador Munir Akram said that that the UfC has displayed the maximum flexibility during the discussions over the years, but G-4 has not reciprocated. "Their (G-4's) position has not changed a bit," he added.

The Security Council reform, he said, should redress the existing imbalances in regional representation – adding to the representation of the under-represented regions and reducing, or at least not adding to the representation of the over-represented regions.

In this regard, he said, "We are sensitive to and supportive of Africa's legitimate quest to rectify the "historic injustice" against Africa as reflected in Common African Position" -- there is no permanent member from the African continent on the Council.

"This position is very different from the unbound national ambitions of the G-4," the Pakistani envoy said.

As regards pleas for Security Council reform as a response to the current toxic, global security environment, Ambassador Akram said the recent events have only confirmed the fact that difficulties arise in the form of the vetoes exercised by permanent members.

"You cannot then plead for more permanent members and more vetoes and more paralysis in the Security Council," he said.

"While we certainly desire to achieve important progress and important decisions at the 'Summit of the Future' next year, our ambition is focused on achieving substantive decisions and commitments on international peace and security, on disarmament, on development, on climate change and other substantive issues that we face.

"We are not rushing to fulfill our ambitions for a permanent seat on the Security Council," Ambassador Akram said, obviously taking a dig at G-4.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Africa Accident United Nations Russia China France Vehicle Germany Progress Same Lead Brazil Japan United States February September From Best

Recent Stories

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

4 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

11 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathersâ€™ decision to establis ..

41 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.