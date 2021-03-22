UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes Saudi Initiative For Peaceful Settlement In Yemen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan welcomes Saudi initiative for peaceful settlement in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan has welcomed the peace initiative announced by Saudi Foreign Minister on Monday, offering comprehensive roadmap including ceasefire for negotiated settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

"Pakistan considers this initiative a step in the right direction.

We fully support Saudi efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability," the statement maintained.

