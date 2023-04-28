UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Welcomes UNGA Resolution Focusing On Closing Digital Divides

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The UN General Assembly Thursday passed a resolution aimed at closing connectivity divides and filling the infrastructure financing gap with the help of public and private funds, technical cooperation, and skills development and capacity-building in developing countries-- a text Pakistan welcomed.

Under its terms, the 193-member Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to developing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all, also committing to enhancing infrastructure connectivity as a means to build resilience to future crises.

Introduced by Poland, the resolution was adopted by consensus.

The Assembly further called for efforts to promote regional and interregional economic integration and cooperation, as well as reiterating its call for States to ensure the normal functioning of open markets, global supply chain connectivity and cross-border travel for essential purposes.

Among other terms, the Assembly additionally called on the United Nations system and all relevant stakeholders to support the capacity-building of developing countries in their efforts to close the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) investment gaps.

Before the vote, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, voiced his support for the draft resolution and underlined the need for a major transition to sustainable infrastructure in the energy, transportation, housing, communications, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Noting that $100-120 trillion must be invested in such infrastructure over the next 30 years to create zero-emissions globally by 2050, he said that, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the current infrastructure funding gap is over $2 trillion annually — two-thirds of which is in developing countries.

Welcoming the resolution's commitment to realizing sustainable infrastructure and regional connectivity, Ambassador Akram also praised its expression of concern over economic losses due to rising disasters.

On that point, he noted that, due to the 2022 floods in Pakistan, his country will require $15 billion for reconstruction and another $15 billion to ensure that new infrastructure is resilient.

