Pakistan win toss and bat against Zimbabwe

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare sports Club with the series level at 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam's decision was influenced by the fact that the team batting first successfully defended their total in the previous two matches.

Azam and rival captain Brendan Taylor agreed that the pitch was bowler friendly and it would be a challenge to surpass 140 runs.

Pakistan made three changes to the team that suffered a shock 19-run loss two days ago with Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali replacing Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal.

Zimbabwe dropped Tinashe Kumanhukamwe even though he top scored with 34 in the second international. Sean Williams took his place.

Teams Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)tv umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)